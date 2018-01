Zarrab Served With Rape Suit At Westchester Jail

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- Reza Zarrab, the infamous Turkish-Iranian trader who admitted to a massive scheme to help Iran dodge U.S. sanctions, was recently served at a Westchester County, New York, detention center with a rape complaint lodged by a former Manhattan cellmate, according to a document filed Thursday.



The graphic rape allegations against Zarrab were made by 62-year-old Faouzi Jaber, a citizen of the Ivory Coast who has pled guilty to drug and gun trafficking. The lawsuit roiled the Manhattan federal court trial of Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla late...

