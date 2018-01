Detroit Residents Sanctioned In Pistons Arena Funding Fight

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 6:21 PM EST) -- Michigan residents opposed to using $56.5 million in taxes to fund a new arena for the NBA's Detroit Pistons must pay sanctions for bringing "frivolous" allegations in a dropped lawsuit, but won't be punished for related claims in a suit that's ongoing, a federal judge said Friday.



In ruling on the dropped case, U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith said that plaintiffs Robert Davis and D. Etta Wilcoxon had no basis for bringing claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act and the Freedom of...

