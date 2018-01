Trade Groups Back McDonald's In Pay Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 4:20 PM EST) -- McDonald’s received support on Friday in its bid to keep the Ninth Circuit from reviving a proposed class action accusing eight franchise restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area of violating wage laws, with two trade associations saying that making franchisers liable for a franchisee’s wage-and-hour violations would likely have negative effects.



The International Franchise Association and the California Restaurant Association filed an amicus brief on Friday in favor of McDonald’s Corp. in an appeal from workers who had argued a California district court was wrong...

To view the full article, register now.