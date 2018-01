Banks Push To Arbitrate Or Move ‘Last Look’ Trading Claims

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 3:34 PM EST) -- A trio of European banks urged a Manhattan federal judge Friday to force a potential class of foreign exchange traders to arbitrate or relocate their claims over the banks’ alleged policy of delaying trades to increase their profits, a practice known as “last look.”



French lender BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG and Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC are among six banks sued by Alpari US LLC last year over their alleged practice of delaying trade orders and executing them at a worse price....

