Cooley Lands MoFo Litigation Ace, Drones Practice Chair

Law360, San Jose (January 30, 2018, 3:02 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP has recruited the former head of Morrison & Foerster LLP’s San Diego litigation department, who also chaired the firm’s unmanned aircraft systems/drones group and airports and aviation practice, to join the firm’s San Diego office as a litigation partner, it was announced on Monday.



William O’Connor, an experienced pilot, is well-versed in all aspects of aviation litigation, including regulatory matters and such cutting-edge technology as drones, according to Cooley’s announcement. His broad experience includes commercial disputes, product liability matters, patent license agreements, supply contracts,...

