Real Estate Rumors: Morgan Stanley, Dalian Wanda, L+M

Law360, Minneapolis (January 30, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley is finalizing a deal to lease roughly 125,000 square feet of space at Blackstone Group LP's Willis Tower in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The bank is planning to move its Chicago private wealth management office to the 110-story tower at 440 S. LaSalle St. in the middle of 2019 and plans to take four floors at the property, Crain's said.



China's Dalian Wanda Group Co. has put its final two overseas developments, both...

To view the full article, register now.