Jury Sees Angry Emails In Cuomo Aide's Graft Trial

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- A Syracuse real estate lawyer — one of three businessmen accused of bribing a top aide to New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo for help with state contracts — named an economic development official in a profane email exchange that prosecutors showed a Manhattan jury Monday in hopes of demonstrating corrupt intent.



Joseph Gerardi's missive was part of a thicket of evidence put before jurors via criminal investigator Anthony Giattino as a second week of trial before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni got underway....

