Uber Says Calif. Codes Bar Cab Drivers' Low Pricing Suits

Law360, San Francisco (January 29, 2018, 6:11 PM EST) -- Uber urged a San Francisco judge Monday to toss several suits alleging its low pricing seeks to illegally squeeze taxi companies out of the ride service industry, arguing Uber is exempt from state competition laws, because its rates fall under the jurisdiction of the California Public Utilities Commission.



Uber attorney Brian Rocca of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP said at a hearing that under California’s Business and Professions Code, services that are regulated by the CPUC are exempt from state competition laws. He said an appellate...

To view the full article, register now.