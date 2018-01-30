DLA Piper Media Practice Adds 2 Partners In LA

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:44 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has bolstered its media, sports and entertainment practice with two new partners at its Los Angeles office, the firm announced on Monday.



Michael Garfinkel, who joins the firm from Perkins Coie LLP, and Miles Cooley, who comes from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, have skills ideally suited to strengthen the firm’s media and entertainment offerings, Frank Ryan, deputy chair of the firm’s media, sports and entertainment sector, said in a statement.



“Michael and Miles are talented lawyers whose deep and multifaceted experience representing studios,...

