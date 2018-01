Ex-Ill. Judge Loses New Bid To Duck Mortgage Fraud Charges

Law360, Springfield (January 29, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- For the third time in as many months, former Cook County Judge Jessica O’Brien’s bid to escape an indictment alleging she orchestrated a $1.4 mortgage fraud was denied Monday, striking yet another blow to her defense strategy just a few days after her co-conspirator admitted guilt in the case.



Maria Bartko, 50, told U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin on Friday that she was “just a single mom trying to make a living,” when she teamed up with O’Brien to falsify mortgage applications prior to O’Brien’s time on...

