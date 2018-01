GM Can Get Potential Plaintiff Questionnaires In Ignition MDL

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Monday that attorneys for the plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation against General Motors LLC over defective ignition switches must turn over forms that potential class members submitted through the website of a firm that advertises class actions to consumers.



U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman granted the carmaker’s bid to compel production of the questionnaires hosted on the website of Top Class Actions LLC, which had been paid by co-lead counsel Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP to advertise the GM suit...

