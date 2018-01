Ex-Life Time Exec To Cop Plea In Insider Trading Case

Law360, Chicago (January 30, 2018, 4:08 PM EST) -- A former Life Time Fitness Inc. executive intends to plead guilty to leaking information about the gym chain's planned private equity buyout to friends in exchange for a cut of their trading profits, prosecutors told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday.



Shane Fleming, who was a vice president of sales at the company, is scheduled to plead guilty in February along with Peter A. Kourtis, a co-defendant accused of trading with the information and sharing it with several of his friends, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mitchell told...

