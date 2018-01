Ailes Watched Fox News Anchors Undress, Ex-Host Says

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:38 PM EST) -- A former Fox News anchor who last year alleged in New York federal court that the company cyberstalked her to pressure her into keeping quiet about sexual harassment allegations against Roger Ailes added claims Monday that the network’s former boss recorded female on-air talent as they undressed in its offices.



Former anchor Andrea Tantaros, whose original claims Fox News blasted as an “outright hoax” in a pending motion for sanctions, this week charged in an amended complaint that Ailes, who died last May, used a closed-circuit...

