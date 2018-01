Tribe Settles Suit Over Hard Rock Casino Guest’s Death

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- The family of a Hard Rock Casino guest who left the gambling table to take a phone call only to be found dead the next day in a pond on the property has reached a confidential settlement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Tampa casino’s owners.



A Hard Rock spokesman on Wednesday confirmed the settlement just two days after the family of Byron O’Brien Cooper filed a wrongful death suit in Florida federal court alleging the tribe failed to provide proper safety and security measures...

