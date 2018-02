Witness Atty Slams Cuomo Aide’s Bid To Bar Him From Trial

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- The attorney for a key prosecution witness in the corruption trial of a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lambasted a request from the former aide’s lawyer to have him barred from attending the trial, telling a New York federal judge that the request is “extraordinary and unwarranted.”



In his letter to Judge Valerie E. Caproni released Tuesday, Richard J. Morvillo decried the notion that he would relay witness testimony to his client Todd Howe, a cooperating witness in the trial of Cuomo’s...

To view the full article, register now.