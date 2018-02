Waymo Trial Is About IP, Not Whether Uber's Evil: Judge

Law360, San Francisco (January 31, 2018, 9:46 PM EST) -- Explaining that the main issue in the Uber-Waymo case is whether Uber stole self-driving car trade secrets, "not whether or not Uber is an evil corporation," a California federal judge laid out which accusations of Uber's litigation misconduct a jury seated Wednesday will learn about.



In an order issued Monday and unsealed late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup decided how much he would reveal to the 10-person jury seated in the Uber-Waymo trial on Wednesday, following a single day of jury selection. He will tell...

To view the full article, register now.