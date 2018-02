Simpson Thacher Hires JPMorgan Vice Chairman, Ex-GC

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 3:29 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP will expand its securities litigation practice with the hire of the vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co., who brings to the firm his background as general counsel for the holding company as well as his experience investigating Enron and WorldCom at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Stephen M. Cutler will start at Simpson Thacher in April as a partner, the firm announced Wednesday. Cutler is currently the vice chairman of JPMorgan and was the financial holding company’s general counsel...

