Ship Photographer Who Shot Murder Scene Fights Arbitration

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 3:11 PM EST) -- A photographer who worked on a Princess cruise vessel and claims he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after being forced to document a scene where an alleged murder took place aboard ship has urged a California federal court to deny the line's bid to send the dispute to arbitration in Bermuda.



Jean Luc Van Wyk, who was employed by Carnival PLC subsidiary Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., on Tuesday accused the Bermuda entity that does business in California of trying to dismiss his maritime negligence case and...

