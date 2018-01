DOJ Moves To Drop Menendez Corruption Charges

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 31, 2018, 12:36 PM EST) -- Prosecutors said Wednesday that they would dismiss the remaining corruption charges against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and a Florida eye doctor, a week after a New Jersey federal judge acquitted them of charges that they exchanged political donations as bribes.



That opinion from U.S. District Judge William H. Walls prompted the government to move to dismiss the superseding indictment against Menendez and Salomon Melgen, ending its bid to retry the defendants after a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial last fall.



"In light of the...

To view the full article, register now.