Menendez Corruption Case Nixed After DOJ Drops Retrial Bid

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 31, 2018, 12:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday tossed the corruption case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and a Florida eye doctor after prosecutors opted to dismiss the remaining charges in the wake of a ruling acquitting the two men of charges that they exchanged political donations as bribes.



A federal judge granted the government's motion to dismiss the superseding indictment against Bob Menendez, shown in August 2015, and Salomon Melgen, ending its bid to retry the defendants after a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial...

To view the full article, register now.