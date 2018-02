NY Comedians Cut Deal To End IP Suit Over TV Show Stunt

Law360, San Francisco (January 31, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- Two New York comedians who founded a website that scavenges video footage have cut a deal with a local broadcasting company to resolve allegations they faked their personas to get on a Wisconsin morning show and infringed the station’s copyrights, according to documents filed Wednesday in New York federal court.



In a joint letter to the district court, defendants Found Footage Festival LLC and its co-founders, Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, along with plaintiff Gray Television Group Inc., said they have tentatively reached an agreement to...

