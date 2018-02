Bridgegate Aide Tells 3rd Circ. Open Road Not A Civil Right

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- A former aide to ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to overturn her convictions in the Bridgegate criminal case, arguing that drivers don't have a civil right to traffic-free travel and that prosecutors have no business second-guessing government officials.



Bridgett Anne Kelly and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive William E. Baroni Jr. were convicted in 2016 over their roles in rerouting the lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge to create a traffic jam to punish...

