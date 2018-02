Attys Beat Concert Promoters In Row Over Racial Bias Suit

Law360, Miami (January 31, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- Concert promoters whose clients included the Wu-Tang Clan and Puff Daddy lost an appeal against their attorneys in the Eleventh Circuit Wednesday, when the court affirmed the dismissal of their suit against Florida firm Gary Williams Parenti Watson & Gary PLLC because of the case's tenuous connection to Georgia.



The appeals court said the district court in Georgia had correctly determined that the dispute did not belong there, because most of the conduct that Leonard Rowe and Lee King alleged — actions taken during the course...

To view the full article, register now.