Deals Rumor Mill: CBS, Liberty Mutual, Avast Software

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- The board of CBS Corp. is reportedly discussing a possible merger with fellow media giant Viacom Inc. on Thursday, according to a Reuters report. The report comes after The Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 17 that Shari Redstone wanted some fresh blood on the company board in an effort to drum up merger talks. Bloomberg reported later that day that CBS’ top executive Leslie Moonves was eyeing other alternatives and informally talked shop with Verizon Communications Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. According to the Reuters report,...

