Ex-FIFA VP Ordered To Pay $6.7M For Bribery Scheme Role

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 4:08 PM EST) -- A New York federal court on Wednesday ordered Jeffrey Webb, a former FIFA vice president who headed the soccer association’s governing body in North and Central America and the Caribbean, to forfeit $6.7 million for his role in the international sport’s massive bribery scandal.



Webb had previously pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, according to the federal government.



Webb agreed to the forfeiture, “which represents monies the defendant received as a result of his participation in bribery, fraud, embezzlement and...

