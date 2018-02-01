Deals Rumor Mill: CBS, Heilan Home, Saudi Aramco

By Benjamin Horney

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 4:46 PM EST) -- Viacom Inc. and CBS Corp. are expected to imminently announce they have a plan in the works to set up special board committees and hire advisers to “explore a potential merger,” Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The boards of the two companies apparently met on Thursday, and according to the report, the likely next step will be for CBS to set up a committee to explore a potential deal. The news comes just one day after reports said the two sides were planning to discuss options this...
