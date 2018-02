Davis Polk Nabs Keker Van Nest IP Litigator In Calif.

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:55 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has scored a top intellectual property litigator from Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP who has counseled leading technology and telecommunications companies including Comcast, Netflix, Hulu, HTC, Square and Broadcom, the firm announced Thursday.



Ashok Ramani will join as a partner in Davis Polk’s litigation department in Northern California. With a practice that focuses on patent and trade secret litigation, Ramani’s bragging rights include nine-figure settlements for his plaintiffs-side clients, preliminary injunctions against former employees on trade secret misappropriation claims and...

To view the full article, register now.