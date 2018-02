Car Dealer Software Antitrust Suits Consolidated In Ill.

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday consolidated several lawsuits filed against CDK Global LLC and The Reynolds and Reynolds Co. over accusations the software providers conspired to limit access to data stored on their dealer management systems and agreed not to compete.



The transfer of the five cases from the Central District of California to the Northern District of Illinois coincided with a new case filed in Illinois on Thursday, in which a Buffalo, New York-based used car dealership made the same accusations of...

To view the full article, register now.