Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Hires New Lawyers For Graft Retrial

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 9:52 PM EST) -- Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver checked in with a new defense team Thursday before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, but the 73-year-old defendant's counsel switch did not earn him more time to prepare for his April retrial.



Michael Feldberg of Allen & Overy LLP, a former prosecutor, will take the reins ahead of an April 16 trial date along with his firm colleagues Andrew Rhys Davies, Mike Westfall and Rebecca Naeder.



“We'll be ready,” Feldberg said, after his request for a later...

To view the full article, register now.