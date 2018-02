Attorneys Cautiously Optimistic After Acquisition Report

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 10:16 PM EST) -- A recent expert panel report advocating a broad overhaul of the U.S. Department of Defense’s acquisition process is a landmark document that may finally spur the significant changes that are needed to make the procurement system more user friendly, although more work remains to be done, attorneys say.



The Jan. 31 report from the Section 809 panel includes a number of proposed reforms to the DOD’s acquisition processes, underpinned by a focus on introducing a “dynamic marketplace” driven by outcomes, not processes. The study is the first of...

