Racial Bias Persists At Morgan Stanley, Fired Exec Claims

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- Nearly a decade after Morgan Stanley agreed to make programmatic changes to increase employee diversity and pay $16 million to settle racial-bias claims, the firm’s discriminatory policies and practices “continue in full force,” according to a fired executive’s federal suit filed Thursday in New York.



John Lockette, who is African-American, said he joined Morgan Stanley in 2013 as an assistant vice president in its Wealth Management Division and soon learned that non-African-Americans hired into the same position were assigned the vice president title. After he brought...

