3rd Circ. Leaves Off-Track Betting Incentives In NJ's Hands

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 10:40 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has shot down a constitutional challenge from two New Jersey horse racing operators objecting to “forfeiture amendments” that put a deadline and other pressures on operators that had been granted incentives to open off-track betting facilities, finding it was within the state's discretion to nudge them to get off the ground more quickly.



A three-judge panel on Thursday also rejected arguments by Freehold Raceway and ACRA Turf Club LLC that the OTB-incentive pilot program was illegal in that it only benefited operators of the...

