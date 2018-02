Jay Peak Owner Settles EB-5 Suit With SEC For $81M

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:32 PM EST) -- Miami-based businessman Ariel Quiros, the man behind an alleged scheme involving investments in Vermont ski resort Jay Peak, has agreed to pay back about $81 million of investor money that he used illegally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday.



Quiros, who was sued by the SEC in Florida federal court over his purported role in a $350 million EB-5 visa fraud that hurt 700 investors from 74 countries, agreed to be held liable for the $81 million in disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus a...

