Analysis

For States, New Federal Tax Law Is A Big Problem To Solve

By Maria Koklanaris

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- The new federal tax reform law has thrown states for a loop, and Vermont on Friday showed exactly why.

The small New England state had it easy until now and based state taxation on federal taxable income. It conformed closely to the federal code, linking with federal definitions for the standard deduction and personal exemption. Then came the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, and now the state has announced it will turn its tax code upside down.

Instead of starting with federal taxable income,...
