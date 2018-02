€40M Award Wrongly Amended Post-Judgment: DC Circ.

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- An American security contractor that won confirmation of a €39.8 million arbitral award against Greece following a dispute stemming from the 2004 Olympics cannot benefit from the more favorable exchange rate in place when the award was issued, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday, finding the contractor had "explicitly" requested a judgment in euros.



A three-judge panel concluded that a D.C. federal court, after confirming the award, had wrongly granted a request later filed by engineering and defense company Leidos Inc. that the court's judgment be converted to U.S. dollars...

