Ill. Judge's Fraud Trial A Rare Moment For The Bench

Law360, Chicago (February 2, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- A Cook County, Illinois, circuit court judge is set to face a federal jury Monday on charges she fraudulently obtained $1.4 million in mortgage and commercial loans before she took the bench, the first time in years that a sitting Illinois judge has been tried on criminal charges in federal court.



U.S. Circuit Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien was indicted on charges of bank fraud and wire fraud in April 2017 related to mortgages and refinancing for two properties on the South Side of Chicago. The alleged...

