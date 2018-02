FCC Report Of Good Broadband Buildout Raises Hackles

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission released a controversial final report late Friday that found internet service is being reasonably and quickly rolled out nationwide, prompting criticism over the accuracy of the picture painted by the agency’s Republican majority.



The so-called Section 706 report, which annually updates Congress on the state of nationwide broadband deployment, says the FCC has concluded that broadband service is being effectively extended to all Americans, noting that the commission has taken steps to remove barriers to deployment and that it expects a boon...

To view the full article, register now.