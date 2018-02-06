Real Estate Rumors: Golub, Google, Terreno

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- A venture of Chicago investor Golub and New York-based Investcorp is looking to sell an office tower in Evanston, Illinois, and could fetch $87 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The companies are seeking to sell the Orrington Plaza, a 20-story, 339,050-square-foot property they bought in late 2013 for $61.5 million, according to the report.



Google is close to reaching a deal to buy the Chelsea Market office and retail building in Manhattan from Jamestown for more...

