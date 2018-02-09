Real Estate Rumors: Google, SunTrust, Fla. Community Bank

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- Google Inc. has reached a deal to lease an additional 70,000 square feet at Pier 57 in Manhattan, Crain's New York Business reported Friday. The tech giant already had a deal to lease 250,000 square feet at the building, which is across 11th Avenue from West 15th Street, and is now taking 70,000 more square feet of office space there, the report said. RXR Realty plans to finish the Pier 57 redevelopment project by 2019, according to the report.



A group of lenders for which SunTrust...

To view the full article, register now.