Aaron Hernandez Brain Injury Suit Transferred To Pa. MDL

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- Concussion-related claims brought against the NFL by the daughter of deceased New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez were added to ongoing multidistrict litigation in Pennsylvania federal court on Monday, as the Judicial Panel for Multidistrict Litigation rejected her bid to keep the suit in Massachusetts.



The JPML found the claims brought by Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, on behalf of their daughter, Avielle, were based on similar factual questions as those pending as part of the MDL in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Jenkins-Hernandez has been...

