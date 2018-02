Chamber Urges 9th Circ. To Nix Seattle’s Uber Union Law

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged a Ninth Circuit panel on Monday to find Seattle’s ordinance allowing Uber and Lyft drivers to unionize doesn’t qualify for an exemption to federal antitrust laws, arguing that the city’s powers to regulate transportation companies don’t extend to authorizing collective bargaining.



The chamber, backed by the Federal Trade Commission, seeks to undo a controversial two-year-old ordinance that allows drivers at taxi, for-hire and transportation network companies to negotiate issues including pay and working conditions. Joined by Uber, the much-watched appeal...

To view the full article, register now.