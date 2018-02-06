NJ Rejects PennEast's Right-Of-Way Bid For Pipeline

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- New Jersey has told PennEast that it won’t sign off on a proposed right-of-way needed for the company to construct its controversial gas pipeline that would run through Pennsylvania and the Garden State.



The state Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to PennEast on Feb. 2 in response to the company’s request that the state approve the proposed right-of-way, saying a January letter from the company was “patently misleading.” New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection said that while PennEast argued it had tried at various times...

To view the full article, register now.