NBC Pushes To Arbitrate $30M 'Housewives' Defamation Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:55 PM EST) -- NBC Universal asked a Florida federal judge Monday to force the ex-business partner of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga to arbitrate her $30 million defamation claims against Gorga, NBC and the show's executive producer Andy Cohen because of an agreement she signed.



NBC said Jackie Beard Robinson, who used to run a clothing boutique with Gorga, brought the suit in Florida even though she “unambiguously agreed to resolve all the claims asserted here in a private mediation or arbitration in New York.”...

