How California Energy Laws Changed In 2017: Part 1

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- For energy industry observers, the 2017 California state legislative session produced a few significant bills (concerning extension of the cap-and-trade program and regulation of criteria air pollutants and toxic air contaminants) along with a host of more minor bills.



Two of the most closely watched legislative initiatives of the year — SB 100, which would have significantly increased California’s renewable portfolio standard (RPS) from 50 percent to 100 percent, and AB 817, which would have further facilitated expansion and regionalization of the California electric grid with...

To view the full article, register now.