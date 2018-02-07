Expert Analysis

How California Energy Laws Changed In 2017: Part 2

By Ella Foley Gannon, William Kissinger, F. Jackson Stoddard and Camarin Madigan February 7, 2018, 11:43 AM EST

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 11:43 AM EST) -- For energy industry observers, the 2017 California state legislative session produced a few significant bills (concerning extension of the cap-and-trade program and regulation of criteria air pollutants and toxic air contaminants) along with a host of more minor bills.

Most of the newly enacted laws will require implementation by public agencies — including the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Air Resources Board and regional air districts and the California Energy Commission and municipal authorities — over the coming year. Affected companies and other interested stakeholders...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular