Ford Wins Toss Of Mustang Defect Suit Over Class Issue

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 2:55 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge tossed, for now, a proposed class action accusing Ford Motor Co. of misrepresenting that a type of Mustang was suitable for the racetrack, saying the 17 named plaintiffs haven’t stated where they purchased the vehicles and thus aren’t members of any proposed classes.



U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno is giving the drivers until Feb. 20 to file an amended complaint that includes the states in which the named plaintiffs purchased their vehicles, but noted this is likely to assuage Ford’s opposition to...

To view the full article, register now.