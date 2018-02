Screening Lapses Led To Pair Of Train Crashes, Feds Say

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- New Jersey Transit's and the Long Island Rail Road's failures to adequately screen their engineers for obstructive sleep apnea contributed to the 2016 commuter train crash that killed a lawyer and injured 110 others in Hoboken, New Jersey, and the 2017 crash that injured 108 in Brooklyn, federal transportation safety investigators said Tuesday.



Following a meeting to discuss the investigations of the September 2016 Hoboken Terminal crash and the January 2017 crash at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, the National Transportation Safety Board made public that the probable cause of...

