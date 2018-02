Google Bias Suit Presents Critical Juncture In Labor Law

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:44 AM EST) -- Last summer Google software engineer James Damore circulated a 10-page memo stating that “genetic differences” may explain “why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership.” The memo set off a firestorm of controversy that could have repercussions for private employers across the country.



“Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber: How bias clouds our thinking about diversity and inclusion,” went viral within the company, then reached a wider audience through worldwide media coverage. Google fired Damore on Aug. 7, contending that his actions had violated...

