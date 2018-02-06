Northeast Cap-And-Trade Turns 10: A RGGI Report Card

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is entering its 10th year of operation in 2018 by welcoming a 10th member.



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently inked an executive order directing the Garden State to rejoin the climate change compact of northeastern U.S. states that's anchored by linked cap-and-trade programs that first required compliance in 2009. Former Gov. Chris Christie pulled the state out of RGGI in 2011.



As federal climate change efforts have wavered — and are now in full retreat, with President Donald Trump calling...

