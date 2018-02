Conn. Lawmakers Float Plan To Open Bidding For New Casino

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- A group of Connecticut lawmakers said in a statement Tuesday that they will introduce a bill to invite bids to build the state’s next casino, a plan that would undo the state legislature’s approval of the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes’ planned $300 million casino project and require the tribes to battle a rival proposal from MGM Resorts International.



The House Democrats of the Connecticut General Assembly said in their statement that they will propose a bill to put in place a two-step competition for state...

